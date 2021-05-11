Community Support

The JOHN LEE HOOKER FOUNDATION has announced a partnership with the SACRAMENTO BLUES SOCIETY. This organization will have its first fundraiser on JUNE 5th. The live-stream event called JOURNEY THROUGH THE BLUES will feature many artists that point to HOOKER as a major influence and mentor including CHARLIE MUSSELWHITE, RICK ESTRIN, ELVIN BISHOP, TOMMY CASTRO, ZAKIYA HOOKER and many more.

This two-hour livestream on the EVENTBRITE platform is fundraising for BLUES IN THE SCHOOLS programs, supporting music, art and education programs for underrepresented and at-risk youth in the SAN FRANCISCO /OAKLAND BAY AREA, SACRAMENTO and beyond

