Ricky Gervais, Sam Harris Partner For Subscription-Only Podcast
RICKY GERVAIS has returned to podcasting, partnering with neuroscientist and author SAM HARRIS for a subscription-only podcast, "ABSOLUTELY MENTAL."
The new show consists of phone calls between GERVAIS, co-creator of the original "THE OFFICE" and "EXTRAS" and one of the early success stories of podcasting, and HARRIS, the best-selling author, host of the "MAKING SENSE" podcast, and, like GERVAIS, an outspoken atheist and critic of religion. The 11 episodes are being sold at AbsolutelyMental.com for $14.99.