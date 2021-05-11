Canup

KEVIN “GRAVY” CANUP has departed the OM position at SUMMITMEDIA/KNOXVILLE, where his responsibilities included COUNTRY WCYQ (100.3 THE WOLF), Classic Hits WNOX (AWESOME 93.1), Top 40/Rhythmic WKHT (HOT 104.5) and Top 40 WWST (STAR 102.1). CANUP was promoted in 2019 from APD/MD and afternoon host for WQNU to OM for the cluster and PD/afternoon host for WWST (NET NEWS 3/20/19). Prior to his stint at WQNU, CANUP had been PD/mornings at CUMULUS Top 40 WHTS (105.3 HOT FM)/GRAND RAPIDS.

SUMMITMEDIA SVP/Programming RANDY CHADSE will open a search for his successor TODAY (5/11). He’s looking for a proven professional who loves music, is passionate about radio, and is an excellent executer. Send audio sample and resume to careers.knoxville@summitmediacorp.com.

« see more Net News