Lawsuit

Former COX MEDIA GROUP Hip Hop WJGL-HD2-W291CI (POWER 106.1)/JACKSONVILLE host TASHEKA YOUNG is suing COX RADIO, INC., alleging that she was discriminated against when she was fired in 2020.

YOUNG alleges that she was told she was fired for "performance issues" after she became pregnant for a second time, and claims in the suit that the reason given for her firing was "nothing more than a pretext to conceal its true, unlawful discriminatory motive." The suit was filed MONDAY (5/10) in U.S. DISTRICT COURT in the Middle District of FLORIDA, JACKSONVILLE Division, snd YOUNG has requested a jury trial.

« see more Net News