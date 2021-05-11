New

MAGNUM MEDIA rolls out an Alternative signal in LACROSSE, WI. Group Dir./Engineering CHRISTOPHER “DOC” TARR, flipped the switch at 5:27p.

“ALT 107.1” is on the HD3 of WKBH/LA CRESCENT-LA CROSSE and is being rebroadcast on 107.1 W297EH.

Owner REID MAGNUM said, “My brother TY and I were born in LA CROSSE. My wife CHELSEY got to know the college music scene over her four years at UW-LA CROSSE. Adding together local listeners plus UW-L, VITERBO and WTC students, our research indicates that for Alternative Music fans ALT 107.1 will be a hit!”

« see more Net News