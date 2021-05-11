New Reporting, Categorization Features

TRITON DIGITAL's OMNY STUDIO podcast production platform has expanded its reporting and categorization capabilities. Reporting now includes more granular visibility into episode and minute totals and an overview of the tools used with the content such as ad markers, transcriptions, and videos, all trackable over time. Custom metadata fields have also been added, allowing custom categories for additional search relevance.

“We are confident that these expanded and enhanced capabilities will provide our users with the insights and flexibility they need to continue to both create and share engaging content while growing their audiences.” said OMNY STUDIO Product Mgr. MITCHELL SECRETT. “These latest feature releases further OMNY STUDIO’s position as the leading enterprise-level audio management platform in the world.”

