Beneficiary Of Radio Bit

A random call from a CLEVELAND radio station trolling for comments on the AARON RODGERS situation resulted in a wave of sales for a WISCONSIN cheese store last week.

GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WKNR-A (850 ESPN CLEVELAND)/CLEVELAND "THE REALLY BIG SHOW" host AARON GOLDHAMMER's weekly "Flip the Script" bit, in which he randomly calls an out-of-time phone number for comment on a sports topic, focused on RODGERS' dispute with the GREEN BAY PACKERS, with GOLDHAMMER dialing a random number in WISCONSIN's 920 area code. The number he dialed turned out to be SCRAY CHEESE in ROCKLAND, WI, where an employee named SUE answered and played along with the bit, talking about RODGERS and cheese.

ABC affiliate WBAY-TV/GREEN BAY reports that after the segment aired last TUESDAY, dozens of CLEVELAND-area listeners went online and placed orders with SCRAY CHEESE. Another employee, KELLY TOLLAR, told the TV station, "Two weeks before CHRISTMAS, that’s usually how we are and it was the middle of MAY and we were shipping boxes out like CHRISTMAS. So, wonderful because this is our slow time, so it really helped us out -- thank you OHIO."

« see more Net News