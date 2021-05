Cuomo (Photo: CNN)

CNN anchor CHRIS CUOMO's daily talk show on SIRIUSXM P.O.T.U.S. will now also be available as a three-times-per-week podcast.

The "LET'S GET AFTER IT WITH CHRIS CUOMO PODCAST" will offer CUOMO's opening longform segment from the radio show, with CUOMO's thoughts on the day's key issues.

The radio show airs weekdays noon-2p (ET).

