What is the TUNEIN platform? And, why you should pay attention to it? In an upcoming ALL ACCESS Power Player Video Interview, ALL ACCESS Pres./Publisher JOEL DENVER grabs some face to face time with TUNEIN CEO RICHARD STERN on the reality that the radio platform, as we know it, is slowly disappearing ...

However, STERN wisely points out that while "AM/FM radios and terrestrial transmission as a technology is going away ... It may not go away today, but over time there will be less and less radios and less and less need for that. What it doesn't say is that the appetite for this content has gone away.

"In fact during COVID, the human voice and connectivity to live local news because more important than ever ... so this is a moment for the industry to lean into digital," adds STERN.

Be watching for the debut of this insightful ALL ALL ACCESS Power Player Video Interview this FRIDAY! And catch a glimpse of it here:

