Old Church Basemen By Elevation Worship And Maverick City Music

The collaborative album from GRAMMY-nominated and BILLBOARD #1 worship groups ELEVATION WORSHIP and MAVERICK CITY MUSIC has made history. "Old Church Basement" set a new worldwide record for the most first-day streams for a Christian and Gospel album on APPLE MUSIC.



On SPOTIFY, it broke the U.S. record for the most streams in a day for an album by a Christian group and was the #4 U.S. album its first weekend of release. It's also on top of BILLBOARDS's Christian and Gospel Album charts while ranking #31 on the Top 200 Overall chart.

