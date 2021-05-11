-
'Old Church Basement' Makes History During First Week
The collaborative album from GRAMMY-nominated and BILLBOARD #1 worship groups ELEVATION WORSHIP and MAVERICK CITY MUSIC has made history. "Old Church Basement" set a new worldwide record for the most first-day streams for a Christian and Gospel album on APPLE MUSIC.
On SPOTIFY, it broke the U.S. record for the most streams in a day for an album by a Christian group and was the #4 U.S. album its first weekend of release. It's also on top of BILLBOARDS's Christian and Gospel Album charts while ranking #31 on the Top 200 Overall chart.