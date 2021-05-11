May 27th

USHER will host and perform during the 2021 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS, THURSDAY, MAY 27th on FOX. The awards show will air live from THE DOLBY THEATRE in LOS ANGELES, and can be heard on iHEARTMEDIA radio stations nationwide and on the iHEARTRADIO app.

COLDPLAY's CHRIS MARTIN and LIL NAS X will give the 2021 iHEARTRADIO ICON AWARD to ELTON JOHN, and the show will feature a special tribute performance.

Other featured performers will be THE WEEKND with ARIANA GRANDE, plus BRUNO MARS & ANDERSON .PAAK (SILK SONIC), DAN + SHAY, DOJA CAT and more. Expect to also see appearances from TAYLOR SWIFT, DUA LIPA, RODDY RICCH, TWENTY ONE PILOTS, MEGAN THEE STALLION and more.

USHER commented, "I’m excited to be hosting and performing during the 2021 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS. This year’s show includes an incredible lineup of exceptionally talented artists. It’s going to be a great time!"

Executive producers for the 2021 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS are TENTH PLANET's JOEL GALLEN and iHEARTMEDIA's JOHN SYKES, TOM POLEMAN and BART PETERS.

For a full list of award categories, check out iHeartRadio.com/awards.

