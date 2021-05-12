Partnership

AUDACY and OSIRIS MEDIA are partnering to create music podcasts tying into AUDACY radio brands. The first product of the partnership will be "BREAKING WAVES: SEATTLE," an oral history of the grunge and alternative scene in the city, with participation from personalities with AUDACY's Active Rock KISW and Alternative KNDD (107.7 THE END)/SEATTLE involved. The shows will debut this SUMMER and will air on select AUDACY Alternative and Classic Rock stations.

“We are excited to work with OSIRIS MEDIA to draw from the rich histories and archives of our venerable stations across the country and help bring their stories to life,” said AUDACY Chief Digital Officer J.D. CROWLEY. “We’re looking forward to launching this partnership with the premier of BREAKING WAVES this summer, the first step in a series of captivating content we can’t wait to deliver to our audience.”

“The SEATTLE music scene is so unique, so different than any other local music scene,” said AUDACY SVP/Programming DAVE RICHARDS. “From the beginnings of Surf Punk with THE SONICS and THE WAILERS, through HENDRIX, HEART, NIRVANA, PEARL JAM, MACKLEMORE, DEATH CAB and AYRON JONES, there’s a bloodline that runs through each genre and era. A connection between artists and a torch that’s passed along, and a spirit that moves forward. It’s very connected, well beyond what most people connect with the flannel years.”

“AUDACY has been a leader in delivering music content to listeners across the country for the past 50 years,” said OSIRIS MEDIA CEO RJ BEE. “We are excited to partner with a company that has the foresight to see the power of curated audio entertainment for music fans. The AUDACY team has been incredibly encouraging and optimistic about how this show can help reach passionate music fans.”

