Stevenson

Former BOX Chief Talent & Inclusion Officer and SEPHORA executive TIFFANY STEVENSON has joined PATREON has Chief People Officer.

"The growth of the creator economy has accelerated much faster than I ever could have dreamed of when we began this journey eight years ago," said CEO JACK CONTE. "We are at a critical inflection point and I'm excited to partner closely with TIFFANY to scale our teams to power our next phase of growth. Her incredible background in leading talent functions combined with a passion for DE&I will be instrumental as we build and develop a high-performing team that is diverse as our creators."

"JACK, (co-founder) SAM (YAM) and the PATREON team have pioneered the creative economy and I could not be more excited to part of this creator-first, mission-driven culture," said STEVENSON. "With our ambitious hiring plans, I look forward to helping grow this healthy, thriving and diverse community of employees and creators, worldwide."

« back to Net News