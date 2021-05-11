Sista Strut

iHEARTMEDIA/MEMPHIS Inspiration WHAL (95.7 HALLELUJAH FM), R&B KJMS (V101), Urban WHRK (K97), and Urban Gold WDIA (AM 1070), will hold their seventh annual SISTA STRUT MEMPHIS BREAST CANCER CHARITY WALK on SATURDAY JUNE 5th. It will start at 10a (CT).

This year’s event will be a drive through parade again held at the LIBERTY BOWL MEMORIAL STADIUM parking lot. The benefit will raise money for breast cancer organizations SISTERS NETWORK MEMPHIS, STAARS, and both local MEMPHIS breast cancer charities.

Participants will be able to pick up their t-shirts and backpacks at the LIBERTY BOWL MEMORIAL STADIUM on JUNE 2nd, JUNE 3rd, and JUNE 4th from 10a-6p (CT). Packet pickups will be outside and masks will be required at all times.

Last year’s event featured over 600 decorated vehicles, live music, a marching band, cheer teams, all iHEARTMEDIA/MEMPHIS on-air personalities, a balloon arch, and sponsor giveaways. This year the goal is to make it even bigger.

For registration and more information check here.

« see more Net News