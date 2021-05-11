-
Two More Radio Licensees Agree To Settle Public File Violations By Consent Decree With FCC
Two more radio station licensees have agreed to Consent Decrees with the FCC to settle online public file violations.
WOLFTRAX BROADCASTING, LLC (KVCK-A and KVCK-F/WOLF POINT, MT) and WESTERN ROCKIES RADIO, INC. (KDXT/LOLO, MT) have agreed to the Consent Decrees; As with several previous settlements issued by the FCC, the agreements require development and adherence to a compliance plan but do not assess fines.