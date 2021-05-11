More Consent Decrees

Two more radio station licensees have agreed to Consent Decrees with the FCC to settle online public file violations.

WOLFTRAX BROADCASTING, LLC (KVCK-A and KVCK-F/WOLF POINT, MT) and WESTERN ROCKIES RADIO, INC. (KDXT/LOLO, MT) have agreed to the Consent Decrees; As with several previous settlements issued by the FCC, the agreements require development and adherence to a compliance plan but do not assess fines.

« see more Net News