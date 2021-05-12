Growth In Podcast Revenue

The INTERACTIVE ADVERTISING BUREAU's U.S. Podcast Advertising Revenue Study, commissioned from PwC and released at the IAB's 2021 PODCAST UPFRONT TODAY (5/12), shows podcasting revenues up 19% year-over-year to $842 million in 2020, driven by a 37% increase in fourth quarter, and predicts that the industry will pull in over $1 billion in revenue in 2021 and will top $2 billion by 2023, growing as much in two years as it did in the past decade.

Dynamic ad insertion accounted for 67% of revenue, up from 48% last year, while pre-produced announcer-read ads took 35% of revenue, up from 27%; host-read spots continued to dominate, representing over half of revenue by ad type, but brand advertising, now at 45% of revenue, is coming close to the share held by direct response ads (51%), traditionally the leading advertiser category for podcasts. Mid-roll spots represented 76% of revenue; hald of podcast ads lasted longer than 30 seconds; news is the leading genre for podcast advertisers; and among advertiser categories, direct-to-consumer brands led, with pharmaceuticals more than doubling in share and now at 9% of all revenue.

“Podcasting will grow in the next two years by leaps and bounds,” said IAB Media Center VP ERIC JOHN. “Podcast listeners have shown that -- even when working from home -- podcasts are a preferred medium. Advertisers are benefiting from new technologies developed to serve these marketplaces, to make podcast advertising more dynamic and measurable than ever before.”

JOHN added, “The big takeaway from consumer behavior pre, during, and post pandemic is that podcasting has tremendous growth ahead. Consumers love listening and will integrate it into their lives wherever it fits. Advertisers love the flexibility to adjust their messaging on the fly. And most importantly, brands are continuing to shift to podcasting simply because it works: when they run an ad, the cash register rings.”



Get the report by clicking here.

