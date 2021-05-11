Smith

ESPN has inked reporter/host MARTY SMITH to a multi-year contract extension. The colorful commentator, who joined the network in 2006. hosts the podcast "MARTY SMITH'S AMERICA" for ESPN AUDIO as well as ESPN RADIO's SATURDAY morning "MARTY & MCGEE" with RYAN MCGEE.

“MARTY is versatility personified,” said ESPN SVP/Production LEE FITTING. “He can flip a switch to cover any event, story or subject, but his ability to build relationships and get to the heart of the story are part of what truly makes him a great journalist. He’s a fantastic teammate and we look forward to MARTY’s signature brand of storytelling across our networks for years to come.”

“I am indescribably grateful that so many mentors and colleagues at ESPN believe in me,” said SMITH. “Every single assignment that I have, I write those folks and tell them that. To be able to continue my journey at ESPN for years to come is a blessing beyond what I can articulate.”

“I’ve made a career of kindness, effort and passion – treating everyone with care, compassion and respect,” added SMITH. “And I am so unbelievably grateful to ESPN for believing in that equation. I determine what my energy is going to be every day, and what I bring to every story we tell, every assignment I’m given and every person we encounter. I’ve gotten to know the parents, grandparents and families of these athletes, and I genuinely care so deeply about the people we cover.”

