The first Crafty Roadies Live arts, crafts, and beer festival will be held on SATURDAY, MAY 15th at YEE HAW BREWING COMPANY in NASHVILLE from 11a to 2p (CT). The festival features the work of music production crew members who have put their creative talents to use to support themselves during the shutdown of live music events. These artists include crew members from KEITH URBAN, MIRANDA LAMBERT, BECK, JASON ALDEAN, BROTHERS OSBORNE and more.

"With a nearly 100% loss of work from the pandemic, TOURING CAREER WORKSHOP created Crafty Roadies to highlight talented individuals who typically work in live entertainment but have shifted to creating handmade goods as a source of income," said CHRIS LISLE, co-creator of TCW. "For many of these folks, this side hustle has been their only income source over the past year."

This all-ages festival is free to the public and will be socially distanced. Food and beverage options will be available for purchase. Merchandise made by the live event crew members includes leather goods, woodworking creations, textiles, candles, soaps and art. For more information visit the TCW website and click on Crafty Roadies.

