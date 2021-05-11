Houston & Mothers Day Majic

RADIO ONE R&B KMJQ (MAJIC 102.1)/HOUSTON recently (5/7) gave away a $5,000 cash prize for MOTHERS' DAY to a local mom.

The event was engineered by broadcast marketing consultant DOUG HARRIS for his client MOSTYN LAW and 1-800-TRUCKWRECK. It generated over 400 individual essay entries online. Midday host KANDI EASTMAN interviewed the winner (Mrs. CHANDRA BROOKS) on air.

OM TERRI THOMAS told ALL ACCESS, "We deeply value the partnership with AMBER MOSTYN and the MOSTYN LAW team. A significant part of the MAJIC 102.1 success story is our legacy of service and commitment to the HOUSTON community. We are grateful for our partners that hold the same belief and the joy on Mrs. BROOKS face says it all as we honor outstanding Mom’s that are selfless in love and sacrifice for their families."

HARRIS added, “It was letter perfect execution, all of it happened within 24 hours. With the help of MAJIC’s marketing team, JONATHAN COOK & GERALD GUIDRY, and the winner’s husband, we staged a dramatic reveal to an unsuspecting winner. This is what radio does best when it’s given a chance and a willing client. Everybody wins."

