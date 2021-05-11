Partnered In New Podcast

THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS SYSTEM and the DALLAS MORNING NEWS have launched "THE DEEP SIDE OF DALLAS," an interview show dealing with local news and issues. The show, hosted by UNT SYSTEM Chief Communications Officer PAUL CORLISS and NEWS Deputy Editorial Page Editor RUDY BUSH, debuted APRIL 29th with REMEMBERING BLACK DALLAS Exec. Dir. Dr. GEORGE KEATON discussing DALLAS' racial history. The show will post every other THURSDAY.

Future guests include the NEWS' columnist and ESPN "AROUND THE HORN" panelist TIM COWLISHAW on why the PGA TOUR's AT&T BYRON NELSON golf tournament keeps moving and PGA OF AMERICA Sr. Dor. DAWES MARLATT, JR. on his organization's move from FLORIDA to suburban FRISCO, TX, and former DALLAS City Council member JENNIFER STAUBACH GATES, daughter of COWBOYS legend ROGER STAUBACH.

