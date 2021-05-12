Aimee Beren

Manager AIMEE BEREN and client AWFULTUNE will be joining the NASHVILLE division of HARD 8//WORKING GROUP, it was announced by company co-founder/CEO DIRK HEMSATH. BEREN signed AWFULTUNE while working at a previous label services role at the indie record label AMUSE, and will continue to handle the artist (who has over 125 million streams globally) and be the day-to-day manager for multi-platinum selling artist DAUGHTRY at the company.

BEREN began her music career in radio and has since worked in several different areas of the business including management at THREE SIX ZERO, SEVEN 20 and, most recently, PRODIGY ARTISTS, where she was VP/Ops.

Commented HEMSATH, “I’m so happy to welcome AIMEE to the HARD 8//WORKING GROUP family. She comes so highly regarded and recommended by people inside and outside of the company. I’m proud she chose our company to be the home base for herself and her wonderful client, AWFULTUNE.”

Added BEREN, “It feels great to be part of such a collaborative team and work alongside such esteemed individuals in the industry with HARD 8//WORKING GROUP. They were the perfect home for my artist and [me].”

HARD 8//WORKING GROUP's current clients on the roster include TATE McCRAE, ALL-TIME LOW, DAUGHTRY, JAWBREAKER and others.

« see more Net News