The Black Keys (Spotify)

SPOTIFY has just launched a new official playlist titled HILL COUNTRY BLUES, tapping the BLACK KEYS to curate a portion of the inaugural list.

The HILL COUNTRY BLUES playlist dives into the history and heritage of the genre, a special regional style of the blues specific to NORTHERN MISSISSIPPI that inspired the BLACK KEYS’ new covers album, "Delta Kream" (out MAY 14th on NONESUCH).

The BLACK KEYS hand-selected a variety of songs for the list, ranging from R.L. BURNSIDE to JUNIOR KIMBROUGH to JESSIE MAE HEMPHILL. The playlist includes artists both renowned and obscure, honoring the HILL COUNTRY BLUES traditions that inspired the BLACK KEYS' inception. Listen here.

In the words of the BLACK KEYS' DAN AUERBACH and PATRICK CARNEY, "There would be no BLACK KEYS without this music. HILL COUNTRY BLUES represents the concentric circle where we crossed over musically as teenagers. Artists like JUNIOR KIMBROUGH, R.L. BURNSIDE, MISSISSIPPI FRED McDOWELL and T-MODEL FORD are heroes to us. We made 'Delta Kream' with KENNY BROWN and ERIC DEATON to remember where we come from and celebrate the music we love. The raw sound of HILL COUNTRY BLUES and songs represented on this list are some that kept us going in those early days of touring, driving all night in the van. We hope fans can do a deep dive on these artists and realize how important they are to the canon of AMERICAN music.”

