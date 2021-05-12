Castledown FM

The DEUCE RADIO SHOW has now gone FM in WILTSHIRE, ENGLAND on CASTLEDOWN FM.

Initially launched as CASTLEDOWN RADIO in 2005, following a successful period of online broadcasting, the station began broadcasting FM in NOVEMBER 2006.



Located between TIDWORTH and LUDGERSHALL in WILTSHIRE, ENGLAND, CASTLEDOWN FM is now at the heart of the community, keeping listeners entertained with a diverse range of programs with music spanning many decades and more.



You can listen to the DEUCE RADIO SHOW on CASTLEDOWN FM every SATURDAY by tuning into 104.7 FM if in the region or by visiting www.castledownfm.com.

You can also follow CASTLEDOWN FM on social media at www.twitter.com/CastledownFM.

« see more Net News