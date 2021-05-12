Smith

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) held its State Leadership Conference in WASHINGTON as a virtual-only event, and it was NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH's final appearance at the annual conference before he steps down from his post at the end of the year .

SMITH, in his remarks at the event, drew parallels between broadcasters' experiences during the pandemic and the film "IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE." He compared the struggles of the industry in 2020 to how GEORGE BAILEY's world collapsed around him, adding, "But then, like the citizens of BEDFORD FALLS, our members and our state broadcast associations rallied to work with us in support of our industry. While serving as a lifeline to our communities, we confronted the pandemic with strength and unity." He praised broadcasters for their community service in the pandemic and for overcoming financial obstacles, and voiced optimism that "brighter days are certainly ahead of us."

SMITH also urged broadcasters to lobby CONGRESS to support the Local Radio Freedom Act (blocking performance royalties from being assessed against broadcasters) and the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (supporting local news operations' ability to negotiate with big tech platforms for the use of their content). And he reiterated the organization's opposition to changing the tax treatment of advertising expenses and its support for tax certificates.

FCC Acting Chairwoman JESSICA ROSENWORCEL sent her best wishes to SMITH on his pending exit from the NAB in a video address, also congratulating incoming Pres/CEO CURTIS LEGEYT on his ascension to the top spot at the NAB. She echoed SMITH's praise for local broadcasters and their responses to the pandemic, including aid to local businesses and efforts to promote vaccination. She also touted the FCC's Emergency Broadband Benefit Program and asked broadcasters to help promote the program to those needing help in affording broadband internet access.

