Sold

RITMO BROADCASTING, LLC is selling W281CM/MILLVILLE, NJ to EDWIN ANDRADE's THE VOICE RADIO WILMINGTON, LLC for $250,000. The primary station is an HD subchannel of WJBR/WILMINGTON, DE, airing the buyer's MAXIMA FM Tropical format under an LMA.



In other filings with the FCC, MINISTERIO RADIAL CRISTIANO DE SEBRING, INC. is transferring low power WVDV-LP/SEBRING, FL to HIGHLANDS COUNTY COMMUNITY BROADCASTING, INC. for $7,200. (depreciated fair market value of physical equipment and facilities).



And FAMILY STATIONS, INC. has closed on the sale of Religion WFRJ/JOHNSTOWN, PA; WKDN-F/STATE COLLEGE, PA; and W280CV/SCRANTON, PA to FAMILY LIFE MINISTRIES, INC. for $725,000.

« see more Net News