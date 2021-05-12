Charese Fruge, Rena-Marie Villano

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks to the woman with one of the most recognizable voices on the planet, Voice Over actor extraordinaire RENA-MARIE VILLANO.

Discussing the transition from her radio career into fulltime voiceover work, RENA-MARIE explained, "I was building my VO business and securing agency representation in other markets, which led to more opportunities for auditioning and for traveling - all of which required more of my time and effort. While my connection to radio was being downsized, I saw my VO career in a growth cycle. I was encouraged and excited about the new opportunities in my life and all that I was learning as an entrepreneur, and I knew that soon I wouldn’t have enough time to do both - but I still loved radio and I struggled to walk away from what I felt had always been my calling.”

Every week in ALL ACCESS' "WOMEN TO WATCH," CHARESE FRUGE spotlights a woman whose success has helped to open doors and break ceilings.

