Minnesota Broadcasters Association Accepting Scholarship Applications
May 12, 2021
The MINNESOTA BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION is currently accepting scholarship applicants for high school juniors and seniors who are interested in pursuing degrees within the broadcasting career field.
The application period is open until MONDAY. MAY 31st. If you have a junior or senior at home who would be interested in applying for this scholarship, check out the posting and requirements here.