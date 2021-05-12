TheHxliday (Photo: Travis Shinn)

The CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP, MOTOWN RECORDS and VERIZON's 5G LABS are creating an Emerging Tech and Emerging Artist program that will use 5G and multi-access edge computing.

Artists will use advanced content production technology at VERIZON’s 5G LAB in LOS ANGELES, including a 5G-powered virtual production stage, volumetric capture studio and a myriad of tools for creators, media and entertainment partners.

The program will feature technology collaborations with CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP and MOTOWN emerging artists throughout the year.

Fans can view MOTOWN recording artist THEHXLIDAY's immersive concert experience on MAY 14th across multiple channels including OCULUS VENUES, YOUTUBE, FACEBOOK LIVE and VERIZON's 5G LABS properties.

