Blue Note Jazz Festival

One of the first NEW YORK CITY music venues to welcome back audiences, BLUE NOTE JAZZ CLUBs will celebrate its reopening with its annual SONY PRESENTS BLUE NOTE JAZZ FESTIVAL, JUNE 15th through AUGUST 15th. The FESTIVAL will feature in-person concerts both indoors at the storied GREENWICH VILLAGE venue and outdoors at SUMMERSTAGE in CENTRAL PARK. Performances at the BLUE NOTE JAZZ CLUB mark the return of a legendary stage following its closure in MARCH 2020.

Commented BLUE NOTE ENTERTAINMENT GROUP President STEVEN BENSUSAN, “Reopening the BLUE NOTE and re-establishing the FESTIVAL in 2021 is a significant and important step toward restoring the vibrant music community of NEW YORK CITY. The reopening will also allow us to celebrate the 10th anniversary of our FESTIVAL this year as well as the 40th anniversary of the BLUE NOTE NEW YORK.”

The festival’s all-star lineup features SUMMERSTAGE in CENTRAL PARK concerts from CHRIS BOTTI, GEORGE CLINTON & PARLIAMENT FUNKADELIC, and GALACTIC with special guests MONONEON, as well as BLUE NOTE JAZZ CLUB performances from ROBERT GLASPER, JACOB COLLIER, BRASSTRACKS, RON CARTER, TALIB KWELI, EDDIE PAOMIERI, JOHN SCOFIELD, DIGABLE PLANETS, KEYON HARROLD, MS. LISA FISCHER, RAVI COLTRANE, MICEL CAMILO, AL DiMEOLA, ERIC KRASNO, GHOST-NOTE and more.

Added BLUE NOTE Dir./Programming - Talent Buyer ALEX KURLAND, "We feel immense gratitude and appreciation for the artists performing at the BLUE NOTE as we reopen. The legacy and legendary quality the BLUE NOTE represents results from the greatness and magic the artists bring to the stage. We are grateful to get back to presenting special and intimate live shows at BLUE NOTE with such extraordinary artists."

Notably, four of the artists performing in the 10th anniversary BLUE NOTE JAZZ FESTIVAL appeared in its inaugural edition: CHRIS BOTTI, EDDIE PALMIERI, RON CARTER and ERIC KRASNO.

BLUE NOTE JAZZ CLUB will adhere to the reopening guidelines as set forth by the CITY OF NEW YORK, NEW YORK STATE and the CENTER FOR DISEASE CONTROL (CDC).

Tickets can be purchased at www.bluenotejazzfestival.com.

