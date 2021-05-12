Jilly O'Silly

ALL ACCESS has learned that iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WNRQ (105.9 THE ROCK)/NASHVILLE has added JILLY O'SILLY for middays replacing ALLY who is moving to nights.

WNRQ PD JONATHAN SHUFORD told ALL ACCESS, "Just shuffling the talent lineup. ALY was on middays and is now moving to nights. BATTLE, who was on nights, joined the JOSH INNES Show in mornings."

O'SILLY announced the move on her FACEBOOK page saying, "It's been a minute but I'm so excited to announce I'm back on the radio! You can now hear me doing 10a-3p on 105-9 THE ROCK in NASHVILLE and anywhere on the iHEARTRADIO app! Thanks to JONATHAN SHUFORD for the opportunity."

