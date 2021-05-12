ASCAP’s Signature Event Returns Virtually Twice-Monthly

Songwriter GREG KURSTIN will open the 2021 ASCAP Experience on WEDNESDAY, MAY 12th at 3p (ET) in a virtual conversation with his friend/collaborator and FOO FIGHTERS' DAVE GROHL about songwriting and more. KURSTIN has produced FOO FIGHTERS' albums "Concrete and Gold" (2017), and their latest "Medicine at Midnight" (2021).

The program will also feature KURSTIN receiving the ASCAP Golden Note Award from BECK and ASCAP President PAUL WILLIAMS and special congrats from PINK, MAREN MORRIS, STEVIE NICKS, NICK JONAS, and more.

KURSTIN credits include songwriting/producing ADELE’s "Hello” and “Water Under the Bridge;” SIA’s "Cheap Thrills" and “Chandelier;” KELLY CLARKSON’s "Stronger;" PINK’s “Blow Me (One Last Kiss)” and “Try;” and HALSEYs “You Should Be Sad.” Other collaborators include PAUL MCCARTNEY, TEGAN AND SARA, and KENDRICK LAMAR.

