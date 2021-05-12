Kibble 4 A Cause Broadcast From 6a-7p

MID-WEST FAMILY Active Rock WJJO and Alternative WRIS (106.7 THE RESISTANCE)/MADISON, WI team up TODAY (5/12) for KIBBLE 4 A CAUSE to raise money and supplies for local animal shelters and rescues. WJJO PD SKI and WRIS APD MIRANDA are both broadcasting live from 6a-7p from EARTHWISE PET MADISON filling up an SUV with donations.

There will be an auction with vinyl, autographed swag, and more! A local brewery has joined in to sell 6-packs during YAPPY HOUR from 3-7p with proceeds benefiting KIBBLE 4 A CAUSE.

