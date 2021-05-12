Taylor

HALL COMMUNICATIONS Country WPCV/LAKELAND, FL has parted ways with APD/MD and midday host JENI TAYLOR, a 23-year station veteran. “I loved my job there and it’s a strange time,” TAYLOR tells ALL ACCESS. “I have faith that GOD is leading me somewhere though, so I’m excited to see where that is too.”

HALL VP/Programming BOB WALKER had no word on plans for the position.

TAYLOR joined WPCV in 1998, and was promoted from MD/midday host to APD in 2007 (NET NEWS 1/8/07). She can be reached here.

