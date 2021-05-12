Lloyd Price

ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME inductee LLOYD PRICE, whose hits included "Stagger Lee," "Lawdy Miss Clawdy" and "Personality," has died at the age of 88, his longtime manager TOM TRAPANI confirmed.

The legendary rocker died MAY 3rd from "complications from diabetes," according TRAPANI.

PRICE was dubbed "Mr. Personality" for his smash recording of "Personality" and was known for adapting the NEW ORLEANS sound starting in the '50s.

PRICE was inducted into the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME in 1998, and in 2015 published his autobiography, "Sumdumhonky."

He is survived by his wife, JACKIE BATTLE, three daughters, LORI, D’JUANA and DECEMBER, two sons, LLOYD JR., and PARIS, and a sister, ROSE.

