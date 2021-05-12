Sandbloom

ALPHA MEDIA/PORTLAND, OR OM and Triple A KINK Content Dir. GENE SANDBLOOM adds additional Content Dir. responsibilities for the company’s Country KUPL (98.7 THE BULL). That position had been vacant since the departure of KUPL PD and former ALPHA Country Format Captain MOJOE ROBERTS last spring (NET NEWS 4/15/20).

SANDBLOOM joined the cluster in 2019 from the OM post at ENTERCOM Alternative KROQ and Adult Hits KCBS (93.1 JACK FM)/LOS ANGELES (NET NEWS 9/23/19). Prior to his 25-year run at CBS RADIO, he was A&R Director at MCA RECORDS and Managing Editor of NETWORK 40 MAGAZINE.

SVP/Market Mgr. LISA DECKER said, “It's time to make it official. GENE has been leading THE BULL’s team since the beginning of the pandemic, and we have seen our ratings double. Over and over he has proven himself to be an exceptional leader, coach, and strategist.”

Added SANDBLOOM, “A huge thanks to all my new friends in NASHVILLE that have made me feel so welcome through this really difficult year. I can't wait to meet you all in person. And my gratitude to BOB PROFFITT, LISA DECKER and PHIL BECKER at ALPHA MEDIA for their vote of confidence."

