Partners

MATT CUNDILL's SOUND OFF PODCAST NETWORK and veteran TORONTO radio personality DEAN BLUNDELL's DEANBLUNDELL.COM are partnering to create a single community of independent Canadian content creators for podcast and video. The two companies will share resources for content creation, analytics, marketing solutions, monetization, programmatic, and audience growth.

CUNDILL said, “The biggest question I have fielded from creators over the last year has been about implementing a video strategy. DEAN’s group have been working with our team to highlight best practices in getting videos in front of faces, and similarly, the SOUND OFF MEDIA COMPANY has a proven track record in building audiences through podcasts. We’re creating one of Canada’s largest content hubs where creators retain their intellectual property and monetize it across multiple platforms. We believe that the future is the creator owning their digital assets.”

The SOUND OFF PODCAST ​NETWORK includes shows like THE INNER CIRCLE WITH CARRIE DOLL, JEFF WOODS’ RADIO RECORDS AND ROCKSTARS, MARLA BARR’S YOUR WELLNESS JOURNEY, WRITING CLASS RADIO, and THE INSURANCE PODCAST WITH PETE TESSIER AND CURT WYATT.

