Roberts

NASHVILLE-based advocacy group CHANGE THE CONVERSATION has teamed up with MEDIAROW to launch a quarterly series, with each event spotlighting three rising female artists across multiple genres and backgrounds. The series launches on THURSDAY, JUNE 3rd at 4p (CT) with artists JILLETTE JOHNSON, HAPER GRAE and REYNA ROBERTS.



The first event, sponsored by STARSTRUCK ENTERTAINMENT, will be held at STARSTRUCK’s GALLERY studio in its MUSIC ROW building. It will have limited in-person attendance, but will also be streamed live via ZOOM. Register here.

Founded in 2014, CHANGE THE CONVERSATION, is a coalition designed to help create an even playing field for women in Country music, The group funds research and presents a platform where music business leaders address opportunities and challenges for female artists in their segments of the industry.

« see more Net News