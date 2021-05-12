-
Drake To Be Honored With 'Artist Of The Decade Award' At The '2021 Billboard Music Awards'
May 12, 2021 at 4:43 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
DRAKE is set to receive the ARTIST OF THE DECADE AWARD at the 2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS (BBMA). With 27 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS, DRAKE holds the all-tiime record. In 2019, DRAKE won 12 BBMAs.
The 2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS will be broadcast live from the MICROSOFT THEATER in LOS ANGELES on SUNDAY, MAY 23 on NBC. NICK JONAS is hosting this year's BBMAs.
Some of DRAKE's BBMA stats in the 2010s:
- Nine #1 albums on the BILLBOARD 200 chart - the most of the decade of any artist
- 33 top 10s on the BILLBOARD HOT 100 chart - the most of the decade of any artist
- Six #1 songs on the BILLBOARD HOT 100 chart
- 18 #1s on the HOT R&B/HIP-HOP SONGS chart - the most of the decade of any artist
- 69 top 10s on the HOT R&B/HIP-HOP SONGS chart - the most of the decade of any artist
- 10 #1 albums on the TOP R&B/HIP-HOP ALBUMS chart
2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS producers DICK CLARK PRODUCTIONS and NBC made the announcement.