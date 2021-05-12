Drake (Photo: Theo Skudra)

DRAKE is set to receive the ARTIST OF THE DECADE AWARD at the 2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS (BBMA). With 27 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS, DRAKE holds the all-tiime record. In 2019, DRAKE won 12 BBMAs.

The 2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS will be broadcast live from the MICROSOFT THEATER in LOS ANGELES on SUNDAY, MAY 23 on NBC. NICK JONAS is hosting this year's BBMAs.

Some of DRAKE's BBMA stats in the 2010s:

Nine #1 albums on the BILLBOARD 200 chart - the most of the decade of any artist

33 top 10s on the BILLBOARD HOT 100 chart - the most of the decade of any artist

Six #1 songs on the BILLBOARD HOT 100 chart

18 #1s on the HOT R&B/HIP-HOP SONGS chart - the most of the decade of any artist

69 top 10s on the HOT R&B/HIP-HOP SONGS chart - the most of the decade of any artist

10 #1 albums on the TOP R&B/HIP-HOP ALBUMS chart

2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS producers DICK CLARK PRODUCTIONS and NBC made the announcement.

