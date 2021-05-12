Sweet Partners With Happy Jack

SWEET has partnered with HAPPY JACK GROUP LLC to launch a series of NFTs focused on Mental Health Awareness.

Founded by JACK NATHAN and continued on in his memory by his parents and his sister, the mission of HAPPY JACK is to help those struggling with mental health and giving back to those in need.

DAVID NATHAN said, “JACK’s legacy lives on through his artwork and his desire to help others who struggle with mental illness. Although JACK’s passing was unrelated to mental illness, he used his time here to share with others about his struggles and was determined to let others know that sometimes ‘normal is boring’.”

SWEET EVP/Marketing PETER KEISER added, “At SWEET we are honored to see how the team at HAPPY JACK has activated NFTs to raise awareness of such an important cause. To me, this is a small window into the utility NFTs can provide and how important it is to get NFTs in the hands of everyday fans who make a difference."

