Here Are Your 2021 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees
THE ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME has unveiled its 2021 Inductees, celebrating the most diverse list of Inductees in the history of the organization. They are:
Performer Category:
- TINA TURNER
- CAROLE KING
- THE GO-GO’S
- JAY-Z
- FOO FIGHTERS
- TODD RUNDGREN
Early Influence Award:
- KRAFTWERK
- CHARLEY PATTON
- GIL SCOTT-HERON
Musical Excellence Award:
- LL COOL J
- BILLY PRESTON
- RANDY RHOADS
Ahmet Ertegun Award:
- CLARENCE AVANT
“This diverse class of talented Inductees reflects the Rock Hall’s ongoing commitment to honor artists whose music created the sound of youth culture,” said Chairman JOHN SYKES. “It will make for an unforgettable live celebration of music in October at this year’s Induction Ceremony in CLEVELAND.”