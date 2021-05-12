Class Of 2021

THE ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME has unveiled its 2021 Inductees, celebrating the most diverse list of Inductees in the history of the organization. They are:

Performer Category:

TINA TURNER

CAROLE KING

THE GO-GO’S

JAY-Z

FOO FIGHTERS

TODD RUNDGREN

Early Influence Award:

KRAFTWERK

CHARLEY PATTON

GIL SCOTT-HERON

Musical Excellence Award:

LL COOL J

BILLY PRESTON

RANDY RHOADS

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

CLARENCE AVANT

“This diverse class of talented Inductees reflects the Rock Hall’s ongoing commitment to honor artists whose music created the sound of youth culture,” said Chairman JOHN SYKES. “It will make for an unforgettable live celebration of music in October at this year’s Induction Ceremony in CLEVELAND.”

