Underwood (Photo: Jeremy Cowart)

CAPITOL NASHVILLE recording artists CARRIE UNDERWOOD and LUKE BRYAN are set to separately kick off her first-ever LAS VEGAS residencies at the same venue. UNDERWOOD's "Reflection: The LAS VEGAS Residency," debuts on WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 1st at THE THEATRE at RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS. Her first six shows are scheduled for DECEMBER 1st, 3rd, 4th, 8th, 10th and 11th.

She joins music stars CELINE DION, KATY PERRY and BRYAN as the founding headliners at the strip’s new, 3,500-room luxury destination, opening THURSDAY, JUNE 24th. BRYAN kicks off his engagement on FEBRUARY 11th, 2022, with shows also scheduled for FEBRUARY 12th, 16th, 18th, 19th and 20th, and more to be announced soon.

The 5,000-capacity theatre will open its doors in NOVEMBER, and is exclusively programmed and operated by CONCERTS WEST/AEG PRESENTS. DION's first show will be on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5th. PERRY will take the stage on WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 29th.

"Touring is one of my favorite things I get to do as a performer and we’ve all really been missing that," said UNDERWOOD. "I love being on the road and coming to the fans where they live, but it will also be fun to get to do multiple shows in one place where people will be able to come to get that concert experience and have some fun in LAS VEGAS at the same time. It’s such a special honor to be one of the first artists to get to perform in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS ... The show title refers to the fact that this show will reflect the amazing journey I’ve been on for the past 16 years, as well as a glimpse into what lies ahead."

"We are looking forward to putting a show together for the fans in VEGAS that will be a unique way to see me in concert, something different than coming to a show on the road," said BRYAN. "When I saw the renderings and all of the state-of-the-art technology that THE THEATRE AT REORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS was offering I just knew this was a place I had to headline. I am already working on ideas and set lists for these shows and can’t wait to get in front of the fans on this new playground where I can create a fun and super high energy experience.”

UNDERWOOD has arranged for a donation of $1 from each ticket sold for her shows to be contributed to MAKE-A-WISH FOUNDATION OF AMERICA, which grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Tickets for all shows, plus a limited number of VIP and premium ticket packages, will go on sale to the public starting MONDAY, MAY 24th at 10a (PT) at AXS.com, and will include a selection of tickets and upgrades, meet & greets, autographed memorabilia, custom merchandise and more.

