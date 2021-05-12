Whelan Stone

Country duo WHELAN STONE has signed with NEW LOST CITY RECORDS, an imprint under NASHVILLE-based MV2 ENTERTAINMENT. Comprised of songwriters JOE WHELAN and ANDREW STONE, the duo’s debut single, “Whiskey In A Wine Glass,” is available now.

"The energy that WHELAN STONE's music brings makes you want to drink a beer and sing along,” said MV2 Sr. Creative Dir. MIKE WHELAN. “We can't wait to be a part of their 25-city Southeast tour this summer. It’s going to be an incredible journey.”

“I’m beyond excited to get the opportunity to work with WHELAN STONE,” said MV2 Creative Dir. BEN STRAIN. "Talented, driven, competitive -- WHELAN STONE will soon be a major force in the Country music world."



The duo is currently in the studio with producer AARON CHMIEWLEWSKI working on an EP, with new music coming later this month.

