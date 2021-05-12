New Book

Singer-songwriter Andrew McMahon pens his debut memoir, Three Pianos, to be published by PRINCETON ARCHITECTURAL PRESS on OCTOBER 26th. The book tells of MCMAHON’s challenges and triumphs in both his life and career, as seen through the lens of his personal connection to three pianos.

MCMAHON said, “This is not a book about the music I have made, it is about how that music and the pianos I have called friends have helped me to make sense of the world. It is a story about family, disease, love and the hunger to be heard.”

Find more info on Three Pianos here.

« see more Net News