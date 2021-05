Sold

WHLG FM, LLC and WJZT COMMUNICATIONS, LLC are selling AC WHLG (COAST 101.3)/PORT ST. LUCIE, FL and Sports WTSM (97.9 ESPN)/WOODVILLE, FL to RADIO TRAINING NETWORK, INC. for $1.3 million. The buyer recently bought WNUE/ORLANDO from ENTRAVISION for $4 million plus an LMA before closing and flipped it to its Contemporary Christian JOY FM format.



In other filings with the FCC, control of AD ASTRA PER ASPERA BROADCASTING, INC., licensee of Country KXKU (KICKS 106)/LYONS, KS; Top 40 KSKU (HIT RADIO 94.7)/STERLING, KS; Classic Rock KNZS/ARLINGTON, KS; and Classic Hits KWHK (95.9 HK FM)/HUTCHINSON, KS, is beng transferred from CLIFFORD and VICKI SHANK, SUE JENNINGS, and MICHAEL HILL to CHRISTOFER CHARLES SHANK, son of CLIFFORD and VICKI SHANK, for $1.235 million in a 10 year, 4.5% note.

