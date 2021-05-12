50th Anniversary

To celebrate its 50th-anniversary, WAR is releasing a new five LP colored-vinyl limited edition (5,000 copies) box set by AVENUE/RHINO on Record Store Day on JULY 27th. The set includes the 35 tracks are gold-certified singles “Slipping Into Darkness,” “The World Is A Ghetto,” and “The Cisco Kid.” Another gold single – “Why Can’t We Be Friends?”, the #1 R&B smash “Low Rider,” which was inducted into the GRAMMY® Hall of Fame in 2014.

Out TODAY (5/12) are newly restored High-Definition music videos in 4K, “Why Can’t We Be Friends?” And “Low Rider” on WAR’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/war.

“Our music came from the street, and the challenges that everyday people struggle with says WAR founding member LONNIE JORDAN. “We expressed the pleasures and pains of those experiences which we are still confronting all these years later.”

WAR Producer JERRY GOLDSTEIN stated, “Making these records was like one big street party. Everyone was invited and brought something different musically. Editing these sometimes 20-minute jams into records was a struggle but well worth the labor.”

WAR – THE VINYL 1971-1975 will be released on JULY 17th exclusively for Record Store Day 2021 for $109.98 at participating retailers.

« see more Net News