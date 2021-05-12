New Show

DEMI LOVATO's new podcast got its official announcement TODAY (5/12) in advance of AUDACY's IAB PODCAST UPFRONT presentation. "4D WITH DEMI LOVATO" is being launched on MAY 19th by AUDACY's CADENCE13 with MICHAEL D. RATNER's OBB SOUND and SCOOTER BRAUN's SB PROJECTS. The interview show, posting WEDNESDAYS, will feature guests including ALOK, GLENNON DOYLE, CHELSEA HANDLER, JANE FONDA, and JAMEELA JAMIL; each episode will be accompanied by a video version on YOUTUBE.

“Living in the Fourth Dimension means existing consciously in both time and space, but for me, it means having conversations that transcend the typical discourse,” said LOVATO. “That’s my goal with this podcast. With my production partners at CADENCE13 and OBB SOUND, the 4D podcast will be my place to highlight causes that are close to my heart and elevate my guests’ platforms to an audience they might not have previously reached. I want to bring listeners with me to learn from experts about timely topics and create a healthy discussion that ultimately cultivates more compassion for one another.”

“DEMI’s powerful, singular voice, along with her fierce candor, courage, and conviction, have always resonated with millions of fans around the world,” said CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. “It’s this strength and authenticity that make DEMI a perfect fit for this space, and we’re so honored to partner with her and the amazingly talented teams at SBP and OBB, and to welcome all of them into the CADENCE13 family.”

“Building upon the success of the documentary, we couldn’t be more thrilled to partner again with DEMI through our audio division, OBB SOUND, and continue to champion DEMI’s voice using the powerful medium of audio,” said OBB MEDIA Pres./CEO MICHAEL D. RATNER. “We have incredible partners on this show in both SB PROJECTS and CADENCE13, and look forward to sharing this project with the world.”

