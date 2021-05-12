Speaker List

PODCAST MOVEMENT has announced the first group of speakers scheduled to appear at the 2021 conference, scheduled for AUGUST 3-6 at the GAYLORD OPRYLAND HOTEL AND CONVENTION CENTER in NASHVILLE.

The speakers announced in the first round include:

ACAST's TIFFANY ASHLEY on "Turning a Home-Grown Show Into a Home-Grown Network"

BOOK LAUNCHER's JULIE BROAD with "Self-Publish and Succeed: Writing a Brand and Business Building Book"

BUZZSPROUT;s ALBAN BROOKE with "Podcast Artwork: Create Artwork That Will Stand Out in APPLE PODCASTS" and "Long-Distance Podcasting: How to Get the Best Audio Quality for Remote Interviews"

RELATIONARY MARKETING's CLARK BUCKNER with "Download Numbers Don't Tell the Full Story (And other truths about branded podcasts)"

BRS MEDIA's GEORGE BUNDY and radio and voiceover veteran LISA OSBORN on "How to Turn your Profession or Passion into a Podcast Successfully"

DCP ENTERTAINMENT's CHRIS COLBERT with "Podcast Veterans Share War Stories, Tips for Success" and ADELL COLEMAN with "Mommy's In Podcasting. It Still Takes a Village"

PRO PODCAST SOLUTIONS' DARRELL DARNELL presenting "Systems for Podcast Editors: 3 Must-Have Pillars to Scale your Podcast Editing Business"

HIMALAYA's ZACHARY DAVIS with "Learning to Be Inspired: Why Educational Podcasts Are More Self-Help Than a College Classroom"

The BROOKINGS INSTITUTE's FRED DEWS and BIG WORLD/AMERICAN UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF INTERNATIONAL SERVICE's KAY SUMMERS presenting "A Bear Hug or a Vise-Grip? Podcasting From Inside an Organization"

DOMINO SOUND's ALEXANDRA DI PALMA on "Turning a Home-Grown Show Into a Home-Grown Network"

PARTNERS IN CRIME MEDIA's KEVIN FLYNN with "Tuned In to Tuning In - TV Companion Podcasting"

SWAMP WITCH STUDIO's CLARA HARRIS presenting "Vocal Rx: Practical Tips for a Healthy & Dynamic Voice," "Bootstrapping Better Audio: Improve Your Sound for No-to-Low Cost," and "Creatively Blueprint Your Podcast’s Future"

MOMMYING WHILE MUSLIM's ZAIBA HASAN and UZMA JAFRI presenting "In Our Lanes: Aren’t We All Advocates?"

AUDRY's NIKLAS HILDEBRAND on "How To Leverage Collaborations To Grow Your Podcast"

FOCUS ON THE FAMILY's ROB KIRKPATRICK presenting "What Makes a Podcast Sticky?"

I'M THE VILLAIN's ISABEL KNIGHT offering "Using Microphones to Shatter the Bamboo Ceiling: How Hearing Asian Voices Can Flip the Narrative Around Being Asian"

FUTURO MEDIA's ANDREA LÓPEZ-CRUZADO, DIFERENTE's MARIBEL QUEZADA SMITH, and NPR's JEROME SOCOLOVSKY with "Language Diversity: The Movement to Podcast in Spanish"

FLOURISH TO 7 FIGURES' MONICA LOUIS presenting "Amplify Your Audience: The Blueprint to Get Buyers with Targeted Facebook Ads"

DMG CLEARANCES, INC.'s DEBORAH MANNIS-GARDNER, THIS AMERICAN LIFE/SERIAL's MATT MCGINLEY, SCRIPTY/RAT DANCE PARTY's JENNIFER SMITH, and FRISSON's SCOTT VELASQUEZ on "Music Supervision and Licensing for Podcasts -- How Does It Help You?"

BENZTOWN + MCVAY MEDIA's MIKE MCVAY with "Storytelling as an Art"

The NAB's JOSH MIELY with "The Science Behind Strong Interviews"

SEEN AND NOT HEARD's CAROLINE MINCKS with "Funding that isn’t Fiction - Crowdfunding your Audio Drama"

COLEMAN INSIGHTS' JAY NACHLIS presenting "Create A New Lane: Using Blue Ocean Strategy To Get Your Podcast Noticed"

A.R. OLIVIERI offering "Making Macros"

PODCASTMUSIC.COM's DOUGLAS REED with "Music in Podcasts - So What The Hell Is Going On Now?"

CARCEREM/SHANE SALK PRODUCTIONS' SHANE SALK on "Immersive Audio Fiction"

AFROS & AUDIO's LATRICE SAMPSON-RICHARDS presenting "Why Building a Table is Worth the Labor"

ASTONISHING LEGENDS' SARAH VORHEES WENDEL offering "Our Astonishing Process: How the AL Team Crafts an Episode from Start to Finish"

QUILL INC.'s FATIMA ZAIDI with "How Can Brands Stand Out in a Crowded Podcast Marketplace?," "10 Key Steps to Creating a Killer Brand for Your Podcast," and "How to Create Diverse Programming in Podcasting"



