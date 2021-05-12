SOUTH LONDON native songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist BEN JACKSON-COOK has inked a worldwide deal with Sony Music Publishing UK. He is known as RAG’N’BONE MAN’s musical director and primary collaborator, co-writing and co-producing the album LIFE BY MISADVENTURE, including the new single “Crossfire.” Since the album's release on MAY 7th, it is outselling the rest of the Top 5 combined on the UK Official Album Charts dated MAY 10th, with approximately 30,000 units over the weekend.

JACKSON-COOK has collaborated with MIKE ELIZONDO, NATALIE HEMBY, ALLEN SHAMBLIN & MIKE REID, WENDY MELVOIN, DARU JONES, JAMIE LIDELL, SIMON ALDRED, WAYNE HECTOR, TOM GRENNAN, JP COOPER, and many more.

BEN JACKSON-COOK said, “FELIX [CANETTY-CLARKE], DAVID, TIM, and SARAH [LOCKHART] have been overwhelmingly welcoming and praising of my work. I can tell they share the same love of songs that I do, and we’re definitely going to make some great things happen together. FELIX is a force to be reckoned with, and I’m honored to be on the journey with him and SONY.”

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING UK Head of A&R SARAH LOCKHART said, “BEN is an exceptional talent. I love that he is instinctive, taking time with artists to dig deeper. I am thrilled that we are a part of this creative journey with him.”

“After quite a few socially distanced walks around various London parks, I am delighted that BEN decided to choose SMP as his home. With songwriting credits on every single track on LIFE BY MISADVENTURE, BEN has launched his career with a bang,” said SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING Senior Director/A&R Research and Analytics, UK & International FELIX CANETTY-CLARKE. "I am excited to work closely with BEN, CHRIS WOO, and JILL HOLLYWOOD as BEN continues to take his creative genius to new heights.”

BEN began his music career at OLYMPIC STUDIOS before working as a musical director in Los Angeles for DISNEY. He has worked with OMI, LITTLE MIX, and ELLA EYRE. He has also performed with RAG’N’BONE MAN on TV with JOOLS HOLLAND and his orchestra for the annual Hootenanny, as well as THE ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW, THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON, THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW, and THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDON.

