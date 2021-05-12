Eskin

AUDACY Sports WIP/PHILADELPHIA Brand Manager SPIKE ESKIN will succeed MARK CHERNOFF as VP/Programming for sister Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK and CBS SPORTS RADIO, effective JULY 1st.

“SPIKE has the vision, creativity, and drive to craft the next chapter of the iconic and influential WFAN brand,” said SVP/Marker Mgr. CHRIS OLIVIERO. “Along with CBS SPORTS RADIO, his experience will be ideal to fuel our sports production powerhouse of 48 hours a day of original audio, 12 hours of quality television, all alongside a vibrant digital and social experience for both NEW YORK and the nation. As a long-time colleague of SPIKE, I am excited that he has joined our all-star team and have no doubt that he will succeed.”



“I’m humbled and excited for the opportunity to help lead WFAN into its next chapter,” said ESKIN, PD at WIP since 2014 and the co-host with TV comedy writer MICHAEL LEVIN of the PHILADELPHIA 76ERS-centric podcast "THE RIGHTS TO RICKY SANCHEZ." “It’s an iconic station with incredible talent, and I’m looking forward to the challenge. I’m grateful to CHRIS OLIVIERO and AUDACY for the opportunity. Working at 94WIP over the last decade has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. I’m grateful to DAVID YADGAROFF for his belief in me and the staff who stepped up to every challenge.”

