Winners

The winners of the 87th annual NATIONAL HEADLINER AWARDS have been announced, reflecting work released in 2020. Over 2,650 of the awards have been handed out since the PRESS CLUB OF ATLANTIC CITY founded the competition in 1935.

This year's audio winners:

Radio Stations:

Newscast: BLOOMBERG RADIO, 6a, JUNE 2, 2020

Breaking News Or Continuing Coverageof A Single News Event: MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO/MPR NEWS, "The Killing Of GEORGE FLOYD"

Feature and Human Interest Story: TEXAS STANDARD, "Protecting TEXAS' Bighorn Sheep"

Documentary or Public Affairs: OSM AUDIO and WNYC STUDIOS' "RADIOLAB," "The Flag and the Fury"

News Series: BOSTON UNIVERSITY News-Talk WBUR/BOSTON, "Dying on the Sheriff's Watch"

Pandemic Coverage/Project: WBUR, "Inside the Frenzied Pandemic Market for Medical Masks"

Radio Networks and Syndicators:

Newscast: CBS NEWS RADIO, "WORLD NEWS ROUNDUP, NOVEMBER 3, 2020"

Breaking News Or Continuing Coverageof A Single News Event: CBS NEWS RADIO, "The President Tests Positive"

Feature and Human Interest Story: NPR, “Along the Rim of ALASKA, the Once-A-Decade U.S. Census Began in TOKSOOK BAY”

Documentary or Public Affairs: CBS NEWS RADIO, “CBS Special Edition of AMERICA CHANGED FOREVER: The Life and Legacy of JOHN LEWIS”

News Series: NPR, "Profiles in Extremism"

Pandemic Coverage/Project: WESTWOOD ONE, “The SUMMER of COVID-19"

Podcasts:

Narrative Podcast: OREGON PUBLIC BROADCASTING, "TIMBER WARS"

Information Podcast: INSIDER, "BROUGHT TO YOU BY...."

Criminal Justice and/or Crime Podcast: THE INTERCEPT, "SOMEBODY"

